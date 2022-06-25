BUFFALO — Donning a tan shirt, green pants and a merit-badge covered sash, Shyan Green is known around town as the girl-Boy Scout.
And that's pretty cool, she says.
Green is on track to become Johnson County's first female Eagle Scout, the highest and most difficult-to-reach rank in scouting. As of 2021, an average of just 7% of all Boy Scouts advance to Eagle Scout rank, according to the Boy Scouts of America.
Green, 17, has been involved in Boy Scouts for a lot of her life, following her younger brother to the local scout meetings each Monday. It wasn't until 2019 that girls were allowed to join Boy Scouts, which differs from Girl Scouts in its activity offerings.
That was when she was in eighth grade.
"I just kind of kept showing up and they gave me a uniform and said, 'You're a scout now,'" Green said.
Since then, she's been working toward becoming an Eagle Scout, which means navigating a long and arduous list of requirements.
Before becoming an Eagle, a scout must move through the seven ranks: Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and, finally, Eagle. There are also 21 merit badges that involve developing skills in camping, first aid, cooking, citizenship and personal fitness.
It also involves serving in various leadership roles and completing a final project.
For Green, that project is replacing the wooden poles lining the parking lot at the city's train park nearest the YMCA. On June 3 and 4, she led a group of roughly 30 Boy Scouts from around Wyoming who were in town for a gathering of Order of the Arrow, the honor society of Boy Scouts of America.
The most taxing part of becoming an Eagle Scout, Green said, is the paperwork. She also had to go in front of the Buffalo City Council in early May to talk about her project, which was a nerve-wracking moment, she said.
When it comes to the hours she's spent working to become an Eagle, she can't even take a guess.
"I've been working really hard on it this entire time," Green said. "It feels really satisfying to get to the end."
Scoutmaster Gloria Rogers has been a troop leader for 17 years, starting when her son, now 23 years old, was involved. Green will be her first female Eagle Scout, though Rogers said that she doesn't think much about gender in this instance.
"I look at it as another trained leader," she said.
Green, though, said she had hoped that she could be the first female Eagle scout in Wyoming. That distinction was earned in 2020 by Taylor Merriman-Fish, a Cheyenne resident who was 18 years old at the time.
Still, Green knows that this rank brings with it valuable skills and a strong foundation to go into adulthood.
"You put it on a job application and they know you can be a self-starter," Rogers said.
Green splits her time between Boy Scouts and theater, she said. She also works with Rogers at Mountain Meadow Wool Mill.
The most rewarding parts of scouting for Green are camping and meeting new people, she said.
That's why she hopes to continue to be involved even after she becomes an Eagle and graduates next year.
Rogers said that Green will take her Eagle Scout oath in August.
"She's always been very passionate about it; she wants to do everything that's supposed to be done and help out with everything," Rogers said. "That's what makes her a good Eagle Scout candidate. In general, she's a good person, she's passionate about what she does."