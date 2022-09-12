water hydro stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

JACKSON — The flow of the Snake River will dip next week and drop sharply beginning Sept. 26, according to the schedule laid out by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for managing Jackson Lake Dam.

The bureau plans to reduce the release of water from the current 2,600 cubic feet per second to 2,000 cfs the week of Sept. 19.

Tags

Recommended for you