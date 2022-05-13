GILLETTE (WNE) — Jeff Esposito, general manager of Cam-Plex, resigned last Thursday, leaving the multi-use facility without a director as it approaches a busy summer that includes the National High School Finals Rodeo in July.
Two other management-level Cam-Plex employees also resigned in recent weeks.
Sandra Olsen, director of sales and marketing, and Paul Storiale, performing arts manager, have also resigned, said Darin Edmonds, chairman of the Campbell County Public Land Board, adding that neither of those resignations are related to Esposito’s resignation. Esposito was hired to head Cam-Plex in April 2018.