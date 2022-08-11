CASPER — With less than a week before primary day in Wyoming, state candidates’ fundraising numbers were released, giving a look at how much money they’ve been collecting and spending.
Wyoming’s midterm elections are taking place Tuesday, when offices like governor, secretary of state, and superintendent of public instruction will be up for grabs.
In two of those three, there is not a true incumbent running, opening up the field to heated races.
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is not running for reelection, having sought and obtained a position as a judge in Goshen County. Now, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, is battling it out with Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, for the secretary’s seat.
Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigned to take the same job in Virginia earlier this year, which meant that the Wyoming Republican Party was tasked with filling the seat.
The party’s central committee selected three candidates, of which Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Brian Schroeder, who is now running to be elected to the post.
Because Schroeder is unelected but has held office for a few months, he has some advantage of incumbency on his side, but likely not as much as someone who served a full term in office and was elected by voters.
Former President Donald Trump threw his support behind the two most hard-line Republicans in those races: Schroeder for superintendent and Gray for secretary of state.
Gov. Mark Gordon, on the other hand, is facing multiple challengers to his right in his run for reelection.
Gray’s campaign collected roughly $528,000 to Nethercott’s $333,000, according to campaign finance reports released by the secretary of state’s office.
But Nethercott collected more in individual donations ($181,350) than Gray ($17,480).
Gray’s father, Jan Charles Gray, donated $500,000 to his campaign, the records show. Gray himself donated $10,000 to his own campaign.
Nethercott also loaned her campaign $95,000, which she says was “necessary to start [the] campaign.”
“I am humbled and grateful for the financial support from the generous and hard working men and women of Wyoming,” she said. “This campaign would not be possible without their support.”
Excluding Gray’s or Nethercott’s own donations or immediate familial donations (Nethercott also had a cousin who donated $2,500) Nethercott out-raised Gray by roughly 10 to 1. Both candidates have just over $96,000 left in the bank to spend.
Some of the big names that donated to Gray were Dan and Carleen Brophy, two wealthy political donors, in addition to Susan Gore, founder of Wyoming Liberty Group and the Gore-Tex heiress, who was accused in a New York Times investigative piece last year of funding a political spying operation in the state.
Gray also received donations from Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, Sen. Tim French, R-Powell as well as Donna Rice, a member of Wyoming Republican Party leadership.
Nethercott received donations from over a dozen Republican legislators plus three Democratic lawmakers: Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and former Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton. Nethercott also took almost $55,000 from political action committees, the records show. Gray collected $500 in PAC money.
“President Trump has endorsed our campaign because I support voter integrity measures and passed the voter ID bill,” Gray said in a statement. “But the insider establishment has big money in Wyoming to support candidates like Liz Cheney and Tara Nethercott, including with PAC dollars. They’re teaming up with the Star Tribune to put out false, defamatory stories that serve as a contribution to the Nethercott campaign worth hundreds of thousands of dollars — l’m grateful to my family for stepping up to counter these liberal attacks with funds from family businesses that I helped to build.”
Gray and Nethercott have emerged as candidates on opposite sides of the debate on election integrity.
Gray is running as a 2020 presidential election skeptic, saying that there was more fraud than the margin of votes between Trump and President Joe Biden. Gray is pushing to ban ballot drop boxes, which have become a target after the movie “2000 Mules” was released, a film that alleges widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.