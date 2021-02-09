GILLETTE — For nearly 600 Powder River Basin coal mine workers, July 1, 2019, is as infamous a date as Sept. 11, 2001, Nov. 22, 1963, or perhaps even Jan. 6, 2021.
That’s the day Blackjewel LLC suddenly imploded, abruptly closing its flagship Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Campbell County. The move put hundreds of workers out of jobs — many of them mid-shift — and began a months-long spiral that financially destroyed hundreds of families across the company’s 32 operations in four states.
It’s also the day that began an unprecedented — and ongoing — bankruptcy fraught with financial intrigue and alleged mismanagement and shady shenanigans by former CEO Jeff Hoops Sr.
Bankruptcy court filings reveal Hoops loaned and paid himself back tens of millions of dollars outside the view of Blackjewel’s board of directors. He also employed an untenable and precarious financial model of juggling money to pay the most pressing bills at various locations while selling coal from the Wyoming mines at a loss to generate cash.
Overall, about 1,700 people were put out of work and 1,100 of those at the Eastern operations had their final paychecks bounce. Along the way, the company under Hoops’ leadership didn’t properly handle about $1.2 million in payroll deductions for employee contributions to their own retirement accounts and was $900,000 behind on its obligation to match employee contributions.
Blackjewel also owed nearly $150 million in back federal, state and county taxes and royalties. In Wyoming, the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines reopened in October 2019 under the ownership of Eagle Specialty Materials. By all accounts, ESM has so far been operating above board and workers — mostly former Blackjewel employees — have nothing but good things to say about their new employer. Now 19 months removed from when Blackjewel first filed its botched Chapter 11 effort, many Campbell County coal mining families are back to work, but haven’t recovered.
Over that time, Western Services owner Doug Cox has seen his staff shrink from 17 to 11 while trying to weather the fallout of Blackjewel leaving his business out more than $126,000.
The same thought has rolled over and over in Cox’s head.
“If this isn’t illegal, it should be,” Cox said.
Turns out, Cox isn’t alone in wondering how Hoops can get away with allegedly playing loose with the books to the extent of driving Blackjewel into bankruptcy and forcing dozens of families into foreclosure and worse.