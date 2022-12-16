Library stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

GILLETTE — Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell has called for the removal of two library board members after claiming that they, as well as commissioners Del Shelstad and Colleen Faber, are involved with MassResistance and stoking the ongoing controversies surrounding the Campbell County Public Library.

In an email written Tuesday morning to deputy county attorney Kyle Ferris, who was recently hired by the Commission to handle civil matters, Bell provided screenshots showing Facebook accounts of Sage Bear, Chelsie Collier, Shelstad and Faber all showing them as members of the Wyoming MassResistance Facebook group.

