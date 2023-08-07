downtown gillette stock
Courtesy photo

GILLETTE — A two-year legal battle between Campbell County and two horse racing companies is nearing an end, as commissioners have agreed to pay to settle one off-track betting lawsuit, while their second lawsuit is expected to settle soon.

Campbell County Commissioners settled with Wyoming Horse Racing for $800,000 and is working on a settlement amount for Wyoming Downs, putting an end to litigation that stemmed from a resolution that the commission passed in 2021.

