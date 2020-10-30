GILLETTE — Going from dealing with a ransomware attack to a pandemic in the past year has been a challenge for Campbell County Health’s information technology department.
“I would love to say that I believe in the morality of humans, but during this COVID response, we have not experienced that from a cyber side,” said Matt Sabus, vice president of IT for CCH, during a recent hospital board retreat.
“Health care has been targeted and they come at health care very hard,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only upped the stakes of ongoing attempts to breach hospital security systems, Sabus said, adding that “we are pretty much in a full cyber war.”
In fact, federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. health care system designed to lock up hospital information systems, which could hurt patient care just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking.
In a joint alert Wednesday, the FBI and two federal agencies warned that they had “credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.” The alert said malicious groups are targeting the sector with attacks that produce “data theft and disruption of healthcare services.”
The cyberattacks involve ransomware, which CCH is familiar with since a ransomware incident that began in September 2019 that temporarily shut down CCH’s computer systems and interfered with operations for months. Since then, the organization has undergone an IT overhaul, updating systems and reinforcing its security.