GILLETTE — Before walking into the community QPR — question, persuade, refer — class Campbell County Health recently hosted, Shelli Lind, 55, knew plenty about the impact suicide has had in the community.
But like the rest of the community members who attended the late January class, she wanted to learn the proper resources and tools to help.
“To know more of what’s available to get people to,” she said of her reason for attending the class. “Sometimes you need to persuade them to go someplace but you’re not exactly sure where they need to go or what’s available other than ‘get them to the hospital.’”
There have been a number of times in her life when she’s been faced with talking down someone close who was in crisis, she said. Although she worked through those situations at the time, knowing the right words to say and ways to approach those conversations could only help.
“We have such a high suicide rate that I just believe everybody needs to know how to prevent it and the more information you have, the better you can help somebody,” Lind said.
Ten people showed up for the community QPR class Jan. 27, about half of the 20 who had signed up, but still a strong turnout considering the late Friday afternoon time slot and looming snowstorm. The class is not the first community offering for suicide prevention, but for Campbell County Health, it’s a rebooted effort to engage community members in QPR training and suicide awareness. The 21 suicides in Campbell County last year set a new high-water mark for the county and served as a reminder of the need for more local mental health services and awareness.
The QPR method is similar to CPR, in that it’s considered to be an emergency intervention during a life-threatening crisis. It requires quick, bold and decisive actions. Training community members to use the QPR method when encountering people who may be suicidal is considered a tool that average people can add to their repertoire and potentially save a life should a moment of crisis arise.