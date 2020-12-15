GILLETTE (WNE) — An influx of patients and shortage of health care staff has created a conundrum for hospital administration to solve during the latest leg of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, hospital trustees approved Campbell County Memorial Hospital surgeons to perform surgeries at Powder River Surgery Center, where they are not credentialed for surgery, as needed while the surgical suites in the hospital are occupied by COVID-19 patient overflow.
The hospital is anticipating using some of the surgical suites to treat patients because its number of COVID-19 patients continues to grow and consume hospital space for other non-COVID-19 patients.
Staffing has been a persistent issue for CCH throughout the months-long wave of COVID-19. On average, between 80 and 130 employees have been away from work due to illness or quarantine through the past few months.
The hospital opened up a 10-bed alternate care site on the hospital’s fourth floor on Wednesday to care for some of the non-COVID-19 patients. The hospital has had less and less space for those patients since the number of COVID-19 patients has risen, said Misty Robertson, chief nursing operator.
Two separate Disaster Medical Assistance Teams, which are part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and comprised of medical professionals, flew into Gillette to support the hospital.
The Wyoming Army National Guard has also allocated 10 soldiers to help perform non-medical jobs.
Some of the $10 million Gov. Mark Gordon freed up in CARES Act money recently was used to pay for and bring in traveling medical personnel to assist the hospital. CCH received about 30 health care workers through that program earlier this month.