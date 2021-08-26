GILLETTE — School trustees were the latest of local public boards to hear complaints about LGBTQ issues Tuesday night.
The public comments portion of the Campbell County School District meeting looked familiar to any who have followed the ongoing tension between community members and the Campbell County Public Library over materials those community members deem unacceptable due to the presence of LGBTQ issues.
“I would like to know what the criteria is for setting up a club at the high school and junior high school,” Dean Vomhoff said. “I would also like to know if the clubs are sanctioned by school, are monitored, and do they need parental approval? If not, I think they should have parental approval.”
He said he’d heard of a group or club at the high schools that provides a safe space for students to enjoy lunch “when they’re struggling with sexual identity,” but admitted he didn’t know anything else about the group.
He also took aim at PFLAG, which, according to its website, is the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies.
Vomhoff rightly asserted that the organization had promoted a drag show at AVA Community Art on July 17, but the organization is not school-based club.
“I feel that they’re promoting homosexuality,” he said. “... I would like to know what a group that’s helping kids is doing promoting a drag show.”
Kevin Bennett addressed a proclamation the board had approved that recognized National Suicide Prevention Week.
“On the issue of suicide, I think it’s very important and you should be commended for taking this issue into account,” Bennett told the board.
Bennett cited a Washington Post story that stated that one in six people in Generation Z identified as LGBTQ, which, to Bennett, indicated an increase that was not the result of greater social acceptance of LGBTQ people but rather indoctrination.
“It turns out there is a reason for this,” Bennett said of the increase. “Some school districts across the world — I’m not specifying this one specifically, but as an entertainer, I’ve seen it personally — some school districts actually encourage this sort of stuff in people, thinking they’re helping. They’re trying to prevent suicide, but they don’t have all the facts.”
He then cited various statistics and studies that he said justified his concerns over transgender suicide rates.
“Now the problem is if we’re encouraging children into this lifestyle in a community that’s very rough on suicide, we’re almost guaranteeing people will die,” Bennett said.