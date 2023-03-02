GILLETTE — The chair of the Campbell County Public Library Board has enlisted the help of a Florida nonprofit organization to revise the collection development policy.
At a library board meeting Monday, Sage Bear said Hugh Phillips, a Florida-based attorney with Liberty Counsel, provided the library board with some revisions to the policy.
Liberty Counsel is a nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida, that provides free assistance and representation to advance “religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family,” according to its website.
The proposed changes include a new policy to protect minors from sexually explicit materials.
This policy states that the library director shall not add any “visual representation of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity or sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sexual battery, bestiality, or sadomasochistic abuse, or which is otherwise harmful to minors as defined by CIPA or inappropriate for minors as determined by the Library Board,” or anything that contains “explicit or detailed descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual excitement or sexual conduct.”
The changes to the policy have been posted to the library’s website, and the document is available at tinyurl.com/yuh82dc3.
Board member Charlie Anderson questioned Sage on Liberty Counsel and the board’s relationship with the organization.
“Are you paying them?” he asked.
“What services have they agreed to offer?” Anderson asked.
“To write this policy, and if this policy gets challenged in court, they or one of their affiliates will defend it for us,” Bear said.
“Have you gotten any opinions from them that the material they’ve given you is going to pass muster?” Anderson asked.
“They think it will pass muster,” Bear replied. “That’s why they’ll defend it in court.”
Anderson then asked if Bear knew that Liberty Counsel is “listed on the Southern Poverty Law Center database as a hate group.”
“Because they’re conservative, I’m sure,” Bear said.
Anderson said the Southern Poverty Law Center is a reputable organization.
“And they’re losing their clout by day because they continue to be on the wrong side of things,” Bear said.
Anderson asked Bear if she found out about the Liberty Counsel through MassResistance. Bear said she did not.
“I saw that he gave an opinion, and then I called him directly,” she said. “I said, ‘You seem to have some knowledge on this, can you help me?’”
There are five pages of revisions, and as of the meeting on Monday, not all of the library board had gotten the chance to go through them.
“It’s more complicated than what we’ve done in previous workshops,” Anderson said. “They’ve added stuff to a lot of sections we never talked about.”
A workshop has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. March 9 for the board to go over the proposed changes to the policy.