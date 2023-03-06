GILLETTE — Next week, the Campbell County Public Library Board will be going over proposed changes to the library’s collection development policy. The suggested revisions were created by a Florida-based attorney affiliated with a national nonprofit organization.
But at least one board member has concerns about the proposal.
At a library board meeting this week, chair Sage Bear said Hugh Phillips, a Florida-based attorney with Liberty Counsel, provided the library board with some revisions to the policy.
Liberty Counsel is a nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida, that provides free assistance and representation to advance “religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family,” according to its website.
The proposed changes include a new policy to protect minors from sexually explicit materials and would not allow for sexual education books to be in the library, no matter what section. If the policy is passed and challenged, Liberty Counsel will defend it in court, Bear said.
Board member Charlie Anderson said the suggestions worried him, and questioned the legality of the whole situation.
“I’m more than a little uncomfortable with him giving us advice, especially since the library board hasn’t approved any of this,” he said Wednesday.
Among the revisions is a brand new policy for “Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material.”
This policy states that the library director shall not add any “visual representation of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity or sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sexual battery, bestiality, or sadomasochistic abuse, or which is otherwise harmful to minors as defined by CIPA or inappropriate for minors as determined by the Library Board,” or anything that contains “explicit or detailed descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual excitement or sexual conduct.”
Additionally, the policy states that “in curating its collection for the benefit of the community, the Campbell County Public Library System takes seriously its obligation to not include sexually explicit or graphic materials within its collections that would be harmful to minors or impede their development.”
The library’s collection development policy has separate sections for adults, children and young adult materials.
Phillips proposed revising some of the collection criteria for certain sections.
In the adult applied sciences section, the current policy says the library develops and maintains “a collection of sources on child development and sex education.”
The proposed change would remove “sex education” from the policy.
And under young adult applied sciences, it removes “sexual activity and diseases, pregnancy, birth control, sexual hygiene” from the list of allowable topics in the medical sciences section, and adds “family life education” and “pregnancy.”
And under youth social sciences, it removes a sentence that says “diverse perspectives of young adult sexuality are also developed and maintained.”
The library board didn’t take any action on the proposed changes, and it will go over the proposals at a workshop scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Under Wyoming law, the library board may only be represented by the county attorney, Anderson said.
The county commissioners may hire outside counsel to represent the county in litigation, but the library board does not have this authority.
“I don’t think they can represent the library board,” Anderson said of the Liberty Counsel. “I don’t think (Sage) has the authority on her own, to hire attorneys or have attorneys work for free.”
As far as the revisions themselves, Anderson said a lot of work remains to be done.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s very questionable as far as I’m concerned, would expose us to liability,” he said. “It’s got a long ways to go before it’s going to be able to protect the library and protect the county from attacks.”
He added that the Liberty Counsel has a history of taking on these “culture war cases.” For example, in 2015, the organization defended a Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
The Liberty Counsel has criticized the American Library Association in the past.
In a 2019 blog post titled “Libraries Want Children Checking Out Trash,” the organization criticized the ALA’s annual conference for providing libraries with “strategies for bringing LGBT propaganda, pornography and ‘drag queen story times’ for children” without parents’ knowledge.
“Taxpayer-funded public libraries have no business promoting sexual perversion, gender confusion and pornography to children,” said Liberty Counsel chairman Matthew Staver in the post. “Parents do not want their children exposed to this kind of gutter trash. The American Library Association is now actively grooming innocent children for sexual abuse and causing irreversible harm to them.”
At the meeting, Anderson asked Bear if she’d heard about Liberty Counsel from MassResistance. Bear said she did not.
“I saw that he gave an opinion, and then I called him directly,” she said. “I said, ‘You seem to have some knowledge on this, can you help me?’”
Anderson shared an email with the News Record that was sent to the library board on Feb. 8 from Arthur Schaper, field director for MassResistance.