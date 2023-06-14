Library stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

GILLETTE — The Campbell County Public Library Board adopted an amended collection development policy Thursday evening, but how it will be enforced remains to be seen.

There were several changes to the policy, but the main goal of many of the amendments was to keep graphic sexual content out of the hands of children and teens. The library board spent several months going through the policy page by page to make changes. The Florida nonprofit Liberty Counsel also recommended some changes.

Recommended for you