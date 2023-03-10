GILLETTE — Campbell County Adult Treatment Courts is modifying one of its programs to help those who’ve been sentenced for misdemeanor drug crimes.
Tuesday, the Campbell County Commission approved changing the DWI Treatment Court to Misdemeanor Treatment Court.
Adult Treatment Courts Director Chad Beeman said this change has been in the works for a while.
“We put a lot of thought and conversation into this over the past year, whether to start a third track or modify the DWI track to a misdemeanor track,” he said.
The DWI Treatment Court was started in 2016, and 49 people have graduated from the program.
Circuit Judge Paul Phillips said there’s been an increase in the number and extent of drug-related crimes in the community.
“We’re seeing an uptick in the severity associated with possession and use of meth and now fentanyl,” he said. “Looking at the trends we felt we needed to take a look at it.”
The program will still accept people who have been caught driving while impaired, but now it can bring in a much larger range of people, hopefully before criminal behavior becomes part of their lives.
“It’s going to allow us to bring in some second-time (drug) possession, maybe even a first-time drug possession with other factors, such as maybe a kid in the car or drug endangerment,” Beeman said.
The hope is these people can go through the Misdemeanor Treatment Court and change their lives for the better before they’re before a judge for a felony crime.
The transition should be smooth and will require very little in additional costs.
“What we have right now in terms of infrastructure and personnel, we can transition this court and serve a broader array of needs in the community,” Phillips said.
County Attorney Nathan Henkes said there have been times when people get arrested for drug possession for the first time, and within two months, they have a couple more run-ins with law enforcement, and “before you know it, they’re on the felony level.”
“If we can reach that early on, it can provide a stop-gap measure,” Henkes said. The change was effective immediately.
“This is the path of least resistance, and the best thing for our community and those first-time offenders,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad.