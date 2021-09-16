GILLETTE —The Campbell County School District will offer a one-time $300 incentive for district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The incentive will apply to all district employees, including certified staff, educational support personnel, substitute teachers, temporary positions and coaches.
The program is aimed not only at those district employees who haven’t been vaccinated yet, but it’s also to be retroactively applied to those who’ve already gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees need only show proof of vaccination to qualify for the incentive pay.
The program will be completely voluntary, said Larry Reznicek, the district’s human resources manager.
Employees who have not yet gotten the shot have 74 days until the district’s Dec. 1 deadline. To qualify for the incentive, employees must have had both shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, the two-shot vaccines offered in the county, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the deadline.
Incentive payments will be disbursed in January 2022.
The district has a total of 2,050 employees, with more than 1,900 of those being certified staff, ESP staff and substitutes.
Payments will be funded by the second round of Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CARES II), which President Donald Trump signed into law in December.
The CARES II Act designated about $135 million to Wyoming in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR II) money.
The Campbell County School District got $8.8 million from that, which can be spent through Sept. 30, 2023.