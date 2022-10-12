RIVERTON — Karl Allred made the motion to enter executive session, an unexpected call for public attendees to leave the facility and bide their time outside of the Central Wyoming Regional Airport until further notice.
Allred, a Uinta County committeeman, incidentally chosen as Wyoming’s interim secretary of state weeks later, explained that the Wyoming Republican Party and its county representatives were going to hear a presentation for their ears only.
“There’s some confidential information that’s going to come out,” Allred said, “so I’m gonna move that we move into executive session at this time.”
Political parties have an important role to play in determining the composition of those in public office, but parties are private entities, meaning Allred’s call for a closed-door deliberation was permissible. The ability to exclude participants, however, is not without limits.
The meeting going into executive session was not on the agenda. Cheyenne attorney Drake Hill and his wife, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Cindy Hill, were slated to present “the Playbook,” a discussion about past and current efforts to strip statewide elected officials of their authorities.
Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne explained that only voting members of the major state party were allowed to stay, although staff and some others stayed in the room. The state committeemen and women present at the Wyoming GOP’s Sept. 17 meeting unanimously agreed to go into executive session, but later, in that closed meeting, they argued about whether kicking the public out squared with their bylaws.
A WyoFile reporter, lingering near an open freight-sized door, could hear the mic’d-up executive session, and continued listening in service of transparency to discover not everyone in the room was on board with meeting in secrecy.
At the center of the debate was the state party’s 2022 bylaws, which state: “All meetings must be open to the entirety of the public, except for provisions of executive session in the Parliamentary Authority” — a nod to Robert’s Rules of Order, the standard-bearer for parliamentary procedure.
A motion was made to reopen the meeting to the public, but it was squarely defeated.
Likely incoming secretary of state Chuck Gray, a state representative who’s not a voting member of the party, was the first speaker in the closed session about “the playbook.” He complained about Wyoming’s political insiders colluding “with the media and the Democrats” to “destroy” people like himself.
“This is the same old, same old tactic,” Gray said.
