School - stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

With one candidate dropping out and a faction of Republican support coalescing around another, the race for superintendent of public instruction is sharpening as Aug. 16 primary election approaches. The winning Republican primary candidate will face Sergio Maldonado, the lone Democrat running for the office, in the November general election.

The Wyoming Republican Party announced on Aug. 1 that Thomas Kelly, one of five candidates running in the Republican primary, dropped out and cast a vote for Brian Schroeder, the governor-appointed incumbent.

