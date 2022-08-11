With one candidate dropping out and a faction of Republican support coalescing around another, the race for superintendent of public instruction is sharpening as Aug. 16 primary election approaches. The winning Republican primary candidate will face Sergio Maldonado, the lone Democrat running for the office, in the November general election.
The Wyoming Republican Party announced on Aug. 1 that Thomas Kelly, one of five candidates running in the Republican primary, dropped out and cast a vote for Brian Schroeder, the governor-appointed incumbent.
Kelly felt “the conservative elites were rallying behind Superintendent Schroeder,” he said, and “it looked like I was going to cause more damage than good by staying in the race.”
Schroeder, who has made headlines for political maneuverings regarding hot-button issues like critical race theory and discrimination policies, has since secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, the Casper Star Tribune reported.
He’s not the only candidate to win a high-profile endorsement. U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming) announced her support for Megan Degenfelder, a sixth-generation Wyomingite and former chief policy officer at the Wyoming Department of Education.
“Senator Lummis is the epitome of conservative Wyoming values and has spent decades working tirelessly to improve our state,” Degenfelder said in a statement about the endorsement. “What matters most to me is the support of Wyoming leaders who have built this state into what it is today.”
Candidates Jennifer Zerba and Robert White also remain in the GOP primary race.
In a statement to WyoFile, Degenfelder said she remains focused on her campaign message: “to make sure parents are the number one decision makers in their children’s education and to continue fighting to keep anti-American curriculums out of our classrooms.”
Wyoming parents and taxpayers, she said, “are ready for a true conservative” to be their new superintendent of public instruction.
Degenfelder grew up in Wyoming and graduated from the University of Wyoming.
She then went on to obtain her master’s degree from the University of International Business and Economics in China, an experience she says enhanced her appreciation for U.S. “constitutional government and freedoms.”
She previously told Wyofile she’d support looking into expanding school choice options in Wyoming. “We have barely scratched the surface here in Wyoming when it comes to school choice,” Degenfelder said. “We can start, you know, looking at the voucher system. I’m extremely supportive of leaving no stone unturned when it comes to school choice.”
When it comes to combating teacher burnout, she said, “working on individual levels with our school districts is the best way to accomplish that.”
As someone who’s worked in the coal, oil and gas industry, Degenfelder said, she’s seen firsthand what skills companies are looking for. “I really would like to bridge the gap between our industry and their needs and the education system,” she said.
“When I started this race I wanted to give Republicans another choice,” said Casper-based candidate Zerba, a substitute teacher and cosmetologist. “Somebody who is not as far right leaning as the others, someone who’s more moderate.”
Zerba said she remains the outlier in the slightly less crowded Republican primary. “I am not in support of charter schools, I am not in support of vouchers, I am not in support of private schools. I am not in support of sectarianism,” Zerba said.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.