CASPER — Wellspring Health Access, the Casper abortion and health clinic that was set to open this summer, is offering free Plan B to anyone who requests it. Plan B One-Step is an emergency contraceptive meant to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or if a birth control method fails.
It would still be legal under Wyoming’s abortion ban law, which has been temporarily blocked from taking effect following a lawsuit challenging the law’s constitutionality.
Wellspring Health Access Founder Julie Burkhart said the organization has an initial supply of about 250 pills.
Spikes in demand for Plan B following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in late June led some top pharmacy chains to impose purchase limits on the emergency contraceptive, according to USA Today.
A spokesperson for CVS, one of the pharmacies that initially put in place a purchase limit, said in an email that the company doesn’t have any updates on the sales trends of Plan B.
CVS no longer has a purchase limit on emergency contraceptives, according to the spokesperson.
Walgreens did not respond by the Star-Tribune’s deadline to an inquiry about demand for Plan B at its stores in Wyoming.
Burkhart said that Plan B isn’t something that community members were actively asking for. Wellspring Health Access hasn’t gotten requests for Plan B since posting a notice about the availability of the contraceptive on its Facebook page last week, although the organization’s website hadn’t been updated yet to include the service.
Burkhart said the website will be updated on Wednesday to include information about the emergency contraceptive and how to request it.