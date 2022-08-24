Pills stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

CASPER — Wellspring Health Access, the Casper abortion and health clinic that was set to open this summer, is offering free Plan B to anyone who requests it. Plan B One-Step is an emergency contraceptive meant to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or if a birth control method fails.

It would still be legal under Wyoming’s abortion ban law, which has been temporarily blocked from taking effect following a lawsuit challenging the law’s constitutionality.

