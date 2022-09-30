Carbon Capture
Dry Fork Station in Gillette is home to the Integrated Test Center, a facility that diverts a portion of the power station’s flue gas into bays where researchers can test technologies designed to repurpose carbon gas. The facility is one of the foremost carbon capture research centers in the world.

CASPER — Wyoming leaders have made plain, for years, that they’re courting carbon capture developers in an effort to save the state’s coal industry. But their vision of Wyoming as a destination for carbon capture has also grown to encompass much more than coal.

That’s what prompted state officials to pursue — and successfully land — Project Bison, which on Sept. 8 became the largest direct air capture initiative ever announced.

