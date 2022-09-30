image
CASPER — Wyoming leaders have made plain, for years, that they’re courting carbon capture developers in an effort to save the state’s coal industry. But their vision of Wyoming as a destination for carbon capture has also grown to encompass much more than coal.

That’s what prompted state officials to pursue — and successfully land — Project Bison, which on Sept. 8 became the largest direct air capture initiative ever announced.

