police lights stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — After a woman was shot in the leg with a bullet intended for someone else near the Natrona County Fairgrounds, the alleged teenage gunman was led to a witness’ Casper home by a friend, affidavits show. The alleged gunman fired 10 rounds into the home. 

Endre Wass, 16, is believed to have been the shooter in both incidents, and Benjamin Jackson-Rocca, 16, allegedly led Wass to the home of a witness who provided law enforcement information about the first shooting, the affidavits state. 

