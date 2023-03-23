cows stock
BUFFALO — Wyoming cattle producers are watching a new rule proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month, saying the change could provide more transparency for consumers and additional confidence in U.S. meat. The proposal would effectively close a labeling “loophole” that allows products to use “Product of USA” for beef and pork that is simply repackaged in the U.S.

The rule would allow the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels only on meat and poultry products derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States. Current regulations allow any beef and pork product that’s repackaged in the U.S. to be labeled a product of the U.S., despite where that animal was raised. 

