CHEYENNE — As the economic landscape of Wyoming changes, so does one of the most equitable education systems in the country.
The two once supported each other with great success. The oil and mining industry was robust and led to a sustainable distribution of state funding, leaving taxpayers with little responsibility to pay for a quality education.
But consumption of oil, gas and coal has declined, and with that, so has the ability for the Wyoming Legislature to support the nearly $17,000 it spends per student every year. Economic pressures, such as inflation and new market-value costs for teachers, technology and materials, are also eating away at the funds.
And although the bill for education continues to rise, state legislators and politicians no longer want to support an increase in the budget. Within the meetings of the Joint Education Interim Committee and the Select Committee on School Facilities, there are debates as to whether districts are inappropriately distributing their funds, rather than what it truly costs to fully function.
Even Gov. Mark Gordon recommended cutting funding to the state’s K-12 block grant by nearly $100 million earlier this year. That proposal died in the committee in April, but Gordon said, “It is not clear that more money necessarily equates to better education, or that less does either.”
Those words do not match the message coming from superintendents, administrators and teachers who walk into their school buildings each day and look at the receipts.
They’re saying it’s not enough.
Over the past five years, the Wyoming Department of Education has continually reported school districts spend more than what is budgeted by the state Legislature’s funding model on critical expenses.
The statewide average for actual expenditures in the 2020-21 school year for utilities, technology and supplies was nearly 4% above model suggestions. For central office and miscellaneous district costs, it was 8% higher.
Those may seem like small percentages in the grand scheme of things, but they amount to a deficit of millions of dollars. If an expenditure is 4% above the model, it means costs were $2 million more than expected.
And the most stark difference in expenditures was in student activities. Spending across the state for after-school programs, including sports, was at 122.6% of the state model, which means it was 22.6% above the recommended budget allocation.
And when the cost of technology, supplies and student activities is more than the funding model, the state doesn’t provide additional financial support. Instead, members of the local Board of Trustees and superintendents must look at their budget and decide which areas will be cut to make up the difference.