GREYBULL — A Friday evening call brought Greybull police to a property in the Heights where they uncovered a dangerous and unhygienic animal hoarding situation that required several dogs to be put down. The situation was brought to light by family of Marvin Harp, who owns the Windy Run residence alongside his wife, Patty.
“I received a call a week prior from some family members of an elderly gentleman who had been living there with his wife, and they said they were concerned for his safety because supposedly, there were dogs in the basement that were vicious,” said Chief Bill Brenner. “They hadn’t confirmed this, but that was what the elderly gentleman was telling them.”
Marvin’s family arrived Sept. 30 from Sheridan with the intent of removing him from the premises.
Around 5:30 p.m., they contacted police about several aggressive dogs on the property. Officers arrived on scene soon after where they learned that Harp’s stepdaughter kept several neglected dogs in the basement.
“They (officers) couldn’t access the home because of the vicious dogs,” Brenner said. “And there was one dog outside the residence that would not let them into the basement, so he’s one of them that had to be dispatched by an officer so they could actually open the door to the basement to see what they had.”
What they found were pack-like, disease-ridden dogs living in squalid conditions. Brenner described the scene as horrific.
“We found out there were 14 dogs in this basement, and they had been living in this basement for a year, from the information we received. And they were supposedly vicious, disease ridden, which, some of the dogs unfortunately had to be put down by officers because they were trying to attack the officers and the people there.
“You’ve got standing water in the basement, you’ve got that mixed with a year’s worth of dog feces. It’s horrible. People can’t even go in without wearing a hazmat suit.