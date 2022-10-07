court stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

GREYBULL — A Friday evening call brought Greybull police to a property in the Heights where they uncovered a dangerous and unhygienic animal hoarding situation that required several dogs to be put down. The situation was brought to light by family of Marvin Harp, who owns the Windy Run residence alongside his wife, Patty.

“I received a call a week prior from some family members of an elderly gentleman who had been living there with his wife, and they said they were concerned for his safety because supposedly, there were dogs in the basement that were vicious,” said Chief Bill Brenner. “They hadn’t confirmed this, but that was what the elderly gentleman was telling them.”

