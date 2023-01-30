CHEYENNE — A bill that would ban chemical abortions and drugs associated with the procedure cleared the Senate on Friday afternoon.
Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, has been a staunch supporter of the pro-life movement throughout his legislative career and brought forward Senate File 109. It was co-sponsored by 13 senators and 25 representatives in the 67th Wyoming Legislature and passed the Senate chamber in a 23-6-2 vote.
This is not the first time a bill prohibiting chemical abortions has cleared the Senate on third reading. The central Wyoming lawmaker sponsored a similar piece of legislation in the 2022 budget session, which passed his chamber 20-9-1. The House received it, but it was not considered for introduction under former House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette.
A second chance has been provided for the ban as it heads to the House during the current general session.
“I remember the first day I was sworn in, one of the things I was asked to do was swear that I would defend the Constitution. And when I look at our U.S. and Wyoming Constitution, it’s very, very clear that the government should be involved in securing life,” said Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, a co-sponsor of the bill. “That is the main reason we exist as a government and as a body, is to, first of all, secure life.”
Hutchings was one of the many senators to vote in support of SF 109, but also against an amendment brought forward by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.
It was the only amendment introduced on the bill and would have removed misoprostol from the list of drugs included in the prohibition. The chemical abortion bill bans the manufacturing, distribution, prescription, dispersal, sale, transfer or use of four specific drugs, and any similar generic or non-generic drug. Those four are mifepristone, misoprostol, mifeprex and mifegyne, and prescribing them for an abortion could lead to a physician being charged with a misdemeanor and up to six months in prison, a $9,000 fine or both.
