CHEYENNE — A few hours before President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gave a strong rebuke to the president’s policies and approach in his first 100 days in office, stating he had laid out the most liberal agenda of any commander-in-chief since Lyndon B. Johnson.
Cheney, the third-ranking member of House GOP leadership, spoke on a call with Wyoming reporters ahead of the joint session, which she planned to attend, despite a more limited setup than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The congresswoman hit on a wide range of issues during the half-hour call, criticizing the president’s approach on everything from immigration to national security to federal spending.
“I anticipate even though (the joint session) will look different, the message that we’ll be hearing from President Biden will be the same that we’ve been hearing since his first days in office,” Cheney said, adding the president’s policies have been particularly damaging to Wyoming.
Cheney began the discussion by criticizing Biden’s policies on immigration, especially at the U.S. southern border, where Biden has halted construction of the border wall, a well-known point of emphasis for former President Donald Trump.
“That (decision) means that there are supplies that have already been purchased, that we’ve already appropriated, that contractors have, that are sitting that could easily be used to complete construction of the wall, including in places where we know people are coming across illegally,” Cheney said. “But because the Biden administration has said there will be no more wall construction, those materials are just sitting, and taxpayers are paying for that and paying for the contractors to undertake the wall construction.”
Cheney added the pause came during a moment at the border that she called both “a humanitarian crisis” and “a national security crisis.” In March, the U.S. took nearly 175,000 migrants into custody, one of the highest monthly levels seen in a couple decades, according to Washington Post reports. Biden officials have pledged to address the issue by identifying “root causes,” working with Mexican officials to stiffen enforcement along Mexico’s southern border, as well. With regards to national security overseas, the congresswoman also bashed Biden’s approach in Afghanistan, where the president has pledged to withdraw all U.S. forces by Sept. 11. Cheney said the decision to withdraw would have “devastating consequences,” noting that countries such as China, Russia and Iran are testing the administration in various ways.
“The necessity of maintaining forces on the ground at sufficient levels to ensure that the terrorists can’t establish safe havens is something that the administration seems to be willing to willfully ignore,” she said.
During his speech Wednesday night, Biden was also expected to unveil his third gargantuan spending measure, known as the American Families Plan, which would deploy roughly $1.8 trillion focused on education, child care and family leave programs. The president’s proposal is to cover the spending by raising income taxes on the top 1% of individual earners, but Cheney cautioned more tax increases would follow.