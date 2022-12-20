Cheney.jpg
Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney challenged candidate Harriet Hageman to publicly admit that former President Donald Trump not only lost a fair and legal election but also that there was no legal proof of fraud in the 2020 election during the Wyoming PBS Republican congressional debate Thursday, June 30, 2022. Hageman defended the former president vehemently.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — Wyoming’s outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney once again hammered former president Donald Trump for his role during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, calling him “unfit for any office,” during the Jan. 6 House committee’s final meeting on Monday.

“The orderly transfer of authority, as called for in the Constitution, routinely takes place, as it has for almost two centuries, and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle,” Cheney said in her opening statement. “Every President in our history has defended this orderly transfer of authority, except one. January 6, 2021 was the first time one American President refused his Constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next.”

