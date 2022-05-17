CASPER — Republican House leaders have enabled white supremacy, Rep. Liz Cheney said Monday, in a tweet that called on them to denounce racist and extremist views.
“The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism,” she wrote in the tweet, which was posted to her personal account early Monday. “History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”
Cheney’s comment comes two days after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three more in a racist attack in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.
Some of the racist theories that the shooter adhered to, such as “replacement theory,” have been loosely pedaled by members of Congress, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, the New York lawmaker that replaced Cheney as the third-ranking member of the GOP House leadership.
Whether or not the tweet is directly tied to the shooting, which authorities say targeted the Black community, is unclear.
Cheney did not immediately respond to the request for comment.
The tweet is not the first time Cheney has spoken out about her colleagues or condemned leadership — which she was formerly a part of — for keeping quiet on racism.
Earlier this year, Cheney criticized Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for appearing at the America First Political Action Conference, which was founded by the white nationalist political commentator and social media personality Nick Fuentes. It’s meant to be an alternative to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).