CHEYENNE — Two of Wyoming’s three federal delegates have taken different stances regarding largely unsubstantiated concerns over the 2020 presidential election leading up to a count Wednesday in Congress of the Electoral College’s certified vote results.
The joint session of Congress marks the final step in certifying Joe Biden as the next U.S. president, following the Electoral College’s certification of his victory by a 306-to-232 margin over current President Donald Trump in mid-December.
While typically viewed as a procedural formality at the end of the election process, this year’s vote count could be more eventful than usual, partially through a planned effort by 11 Republican senators – including newly sworn-in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. — to reject electors from several tightly contested states that went for Biden unless an emergency 10-day audit of the election is conducted in those states.
Led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the group announced its plan in a statement Saturday, arguing the 2020 election “featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities,” while providing no specific evidence of such incidents.
“We are not naïve,” reads the joint statement issued by Lummis and her Republican colleagues. “We fully expect most, if not all, Democrats, and perhaps more than a few Republicans, to vote otherwise. But support of election integrity should not be a partisan issue.
“A fair and credible audit – conducted expeditiously and completed well before Jan. 20 — would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next president.”
Lummis’ backing of the effort was in contrast to the stance of Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s sole delegate in the House of Representatives. In a Facebook post Monday, Cheney said refusing to count certified electors “would be establishing a tyranny of Congress and stealing power from the states and the people in those states.”