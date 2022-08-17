CASPER — After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.
In possibly the biggest congressional race in Wyoming’s history, Cheney lost to Trump-backed natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman.
It marked the first time a Cheney has lost an election in Wyoming in nearly half a century. Cheney struck a determined tone in her concession speech to supporters in Jackson.
“I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office,” she told them. “And I mean it.”
At the time the race was called, Hageman held about 60% of the vote.
Cheney trailed with 35%. About 22% of the total vote had been reported.
“Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in the primary,” Cheney told her supporters. “She won. I called her to concede the race. But now the real work begins.”
The results did not come as a surprise: Polls showed the congresswoman losing badly. Wyoming voters repeatedly told the Star-Tribune that they feel “betrayed” and “used” by Cheney, as she battled the former president over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and repeated lies about the 2020 election.
Hageman, who grew up on a ranch near Fort Laramie and now lives in Cheyenne, entered the race with Trump’s endorsement nearly a year ago, prompting some other Republican challengers to bow out. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, however, remained in the race.
The congresswoman’s defeat — seen by some as a referendum on the strength of the former president’s grip on the future of the GOP — is the final flash point in a closely watched saga that has been building for over a year.
Following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the former president, beginning her fall from power.
Less than a month later, the House Republican Conference held a secret ballot on whether to remove Cheney as their chair. Cheney safely survived 61-145, but did not back down in her criticism of the former president.
Only days later, the Wyoming GOP censured her for her vote to impeach Trump.
In mid-May, Cheney was ousted from House leadership in a voice vote. But her adversaries did not stop there — in November, Wyoming Republican leaders voted to symbolically no longer recognize Cheney as a member of their party.
The incumbent congresswoman was then selected to serve as vice chair of the Jan. 6 investigative committee, which angered Wyomingites further.
During peak campaign season, Cheney spent most of her time in D.C. serving on the committee. When she did come to Wyoming, she campaigned almost entirely at private events. The Cheney family has strong ties to Wyoming, and her candidacy in this race disrupted much of the political order here.
Lifelong Democrats switched their party affiliation to vote for Cheney, a staunch conservative who, despite her moral opposition to Trump, voted with him roughly 93% of the time during his term.
More money was poured into this race than has been seen in Wyoming’s recent political history.