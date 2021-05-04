CASPER — Rep. Liz Cheney and President Donald Trump’s feud continued Monday, with Wyoming’s lone congresswoman pushing back on Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.
Monday saw three public exchanges between Cheney and the former president.
Trump issued a statement Monday morning that read, “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”
Around an hour later, Rep. Liz Cheney responded.
“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen.