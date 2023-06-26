image
Justin Sheely/The Sheridan Press The Dayton Mercantile stands on the main highway in Dayton. The building is among the oldest and most recognizable in the community.

DAYTON — A headless mannequin greets visitors to the Dayton Mercantile Museum, a silent docent ushering people into one of Wyoming’s most eclectic collections. 

Here, on the second floor of a building built 131 years ago, exotic mounted animals adorn the walls and scores of arrowheads line glass cases amid old stamps and bottles unearthed in the yard. A piano stands in a corner, a nod to the room’s original purpose and reminder of the lively dances that once filled it.

