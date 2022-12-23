American flag flying

An American flag flies on a pole in Sheridan County.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Rep. Landon Brown has filed a bill for the Wyoming Legislature’s upcoming general session that would set the foundation for the Purple Star School program in the state’s K-12 schools.

The Cheyenne Republican lawmaker wants to streamline assistance for military-connected students and to ensure their transitions from one school to another are well-supported.

