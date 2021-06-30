CHEYENNE — Wyatt Dean Lamb, a suspect in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera, has been charged with the toddler’s murder, the Laramie County District Attorney’s office announced late Monday afternoon.
Lamb is charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse with injury. His case is set for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 in Laramie County Circuit Court.
After an initial appearance Tuesday morning, his bond was set at $1 million.
Lamb was arrested in February for violating bond conditions in a separate case, and he has been held without bond in the Laramie County jail since March and is awaiting trial in that case.
“I commend the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Coroner and the Wyoming State Crime Lab for their collective efforts in this case,” Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said in her Monday email statement to the media.
Athian was reported missing by his mother, Kassandra Orona, around 1 p.m. Feb. 19.
His body was discovered around 3 that afternoon in a dumpster located just outside an entrance to Orona’s apartment, located in the 400 block of Desmet Drive.
The toddler died from a cerebral edema with herniation caused potentially by blunt force trauma, restriction of oxygen, or both, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid determined Athian died between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 19. His body was wrapped in a fitted bed sheet and a blanket, which were inside five black plastic trash bags, according to the affidavit.
Forensic pathologist Dr. James Wilkerson noted “scattered blunt force injuries over much of the body,” including multiple contusions and abrasions, as well as burn marks on the toddler’s genitals, upper legs and groin area consistent with a handheld torch found at Orona’s apartment, according to an autopsy conducted by Reid and Wilkerson.
Wilkerson issued the autopsy report, signed on May 6, which ruled Athian’s death a homicide.
He advised Reid that the cause of death was cerebral edema with herniation, with three contributing factors: blunt force injuries, suffocation and thermal injuries. He said Athian was the victim of “non-accidental trauma,” according to the affidavit.
Wilkerson also observed complete or partial collapse of a lung or lung area, which he said was caused by suffocation or manual strangulation.
The autopsy, conducted Feb. 20, was observed by two Cheyenne police detectives.
Bond conditions set in March 2020 in a separate case by a Laramie County Circuit Court judge prohibited Lamb from having contact with Orona and from being within one block of her home, according to court documents. Lamb was charged with felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor property destruction and interference with a peace officer after an incident involving Orona. He is currently awaiting trial in that case.
On March 4, 2021, Lamb entered a denial to two bond revocation accusations filed by the state, including that he violated his bond conditions in the strangulation case by living with Orona since August 2020.
Lamb was identified as a suspect in Athian’s death by the Cheyenne Police Department on Feb. 23, when the department announced it had recommended charges of murder and aggravated child abuse against Lamb to the Laramie County District Attorney’s office.
According to court documents: Orona was interviewed by a Cheyenne police detective at 4 p.m. Feb. 19, and again on Feb. 20 and 22.
She said she lived in the apartment with Athian and her two other young children, and that Lamb had moved into the apartment with them in August 2020.
Orona told a detective she had to be at work at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and left the three children in Lamb’s care, as she normally did while at work.
She communicated with Lamb throughout her shift. At one point, Lamb told her Athian had vomited and was coughing. She told Lamb to keep an eye on the toddler and that she would take him to the doctor in the morning, she said.
She returned home at 3:30 a.m. and went to check on the children, who were sleeping together in the same bed, as they often did. As she was putting a blanket on them, she said Lamb turned out the hall light, and she was unable to see. When she asked what he was doing, he turned the light back on and walked away.