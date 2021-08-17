CHEYENNE — A man accused of killing two people, injuring two teenage boys and shooting at another man was sentenced to life in prison Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Just before his sentencing, Andrew Jonathan Weaver pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, and one count of felony aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with a weapon) as part of a plea agreement.
On Sept. 16, 2019, Weaver shot and killed Adrien Butler, 37, and Shaline Wymer, 30, at a home in the 3400 block of East 11th Street. He also shot and injured two 14-year-old boys, one of whom was hospitalized for two months, and shot at, but missed, Armando Butler, another man present at the scene.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe sentenced Weaver to life in prison for each count of murder and attempted murder, and eight to 10 years in prison for the aggravated assault and battery charge, all to run concurrently.
Sharpe also ordered that Weaver pay more than $17,600 in restitution to three of the victims’ family members. Weaver was given credit for 701 days of time served behind bars.
A seventh felony count, felon in possession of a firearm, was dismissed at sentencing as part of the agreement, along with two misdemeanor theft charges in a separate case. Weaver also agreed to waive all rights to appeal and agreed not to seek a sentence reduction. Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said reaching the plea agreement assured the victims and their families that Weaver would be held accountable, and it spared child witnesses from having to testify and being subject to cross-examination at trial.
Several family members of the victims read statements describing how Weaver’s actions had affected them and their families.