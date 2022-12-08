CHEYENNE — A local man has admitted to killing his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.
Wyatt Dean Lamb pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Laramie County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Athian Rivera.
The case garnered widespread attention in Cheyenne and elsewhere in February 2021, when the boy was reported missing by his mother. After a short search, he was found wrapped in a fitted bedsheet and five plastic trash bags in a dumpster near the family’s apartment.
Lamb’s attorney, Wyoming State Public Defender Diane Lozano, and prosecutors jointly recommended 45 to 60 years in prison on the murder charge. Sentencing will likely take place sometime in March.
Second-degree murder in Wyoming carries a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
In the course of pleading guilty Wednesday morning, Lamb said he hadn’t meant to kill the toddler. He said the child had thrown a piece of food, and that this had triggered an “incredible anger” that led Lamb to put his hand over the child’s mouth, with the intention of causing the child pain and making him “pass out.”
Lamb admitted Wednesday that he was not supposed to be living with his then-girlfriend, Kassandra Orona, who is Athian’s mother, because he’d previously been charged with choking her.
Lamb said that at the time of the murder, he had a warrant out for his arrest for bond violation in that case.
For this reason, he was not working and, as Lozano described it, was “isolating” himself in Orona’s apartment.
Lamb also pleaded guilty, pursuant to an Alford plea, to felony child abuse.
The parties agreed this should warrant eight to 10 years in prison but would be concurrent with any sentence in the murder charge.
The child abuse charge relates to burns found on the toddler’s genitals, upper legs and groin area.
An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept the consequences of a guilty plea without having to admit guilt, while also admitting the prosecution could likely prove the charges against him in a jury trial.
He also pleaded no-contest to strangulation of a household member in the February 2020 domestic violence against Orona.
Lozano said the no-contest plea was due to his being “heavily intoxicated” during the incident.
The parties also recommended eight to 10 years in prison on this charge, but Lamb would serve this consecutive to any sentence in the other charges.
The plea agreement also asks that Lamb be able to serve his sentence on the strangulation charge first.
Plea agreements merely include sentencing recommendations. Judges have the final say when it comes to sentencing criminal defendants.
Special prosecutors Michael Blonigen and Pat Crank sent a statement to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday morning following Lamb’s pleas.
“We sincerely hope that these pleas begin to provide healing and grace to (Athian’s) mother and (Athian’s) family from the horrific events that occurred on February 18 to February 19, 2021,” it said. “The pleas allow the family to not have to relive and be further injured by Lamb’s murderous behavior and the trauma of a trial.”
The statement also thanked law enforcement involved in the case, including the Cheyenne Police Department, as well as the investigator in the DA’s office and the Wyoming State Crime Lab.
“This collective team did an amazing job collecting and analyzing delicate and critical evidence that led to the plea and to justice being served in this matter,” the statement continued.
Lozano declined further comment on Wednesday.
Lamb said during Wednesday’s hearing that he is currently on parole for a felony DUI charge. In Wyoming, driving under the influence becomes a felony after four consecutive DUIs within a period of 10 years.
Lamb was initially charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all counts in August 2021.
Two-year-old Athian was reported missing by Orona at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2021, according to court documents.
His body was discovered around 3 p.m. that day in a dumpster just outside an entrance to Orona’s apartment, which was located in the 400 block of Desmet Drive.
Lamb was living with Orona and her three children, including Athian.
It was normal, he said, that he’d watch the children while Orona was at work. This was the case on the evening of Feb. 18, 2021.
“I was getting ready to put them to bed — I changed their diapers, made them bottles, I figured that I’d give them a snack before I put them down,” Lamb said.
The children loved honey buns, he said, so he broke one up to give to them.
Athian “threw his honey bun — probably won’t ever know why that just completely tore down all the barriers in my mind holding back everything I was dealing with at that time. I just became overwhelmed with this incredible anger I’ve never felt in my life,” Lamb said. “It was just a very surreal tunnel vision, and he was, unfortunately, the only thing in my view, and I grabbed him by his leg and I pulled him toward me, and then I put my right hand over his mouth.
“And when I try and think back to that event, to what I was doing, I was just trying to … I wanted him to feel the pain, the suffering that I was feeling on the inside,” Lamb continued. “I just wanted him to pass out and just feel that pain. I never intended to kill him.”
Lamb said that when he realized Athian was not breathing, he “panicked.” He said he tried to perform CPR, but that liquid began coming out of the child’s mouth.
“I was freaking out at that point, I was grasping at straws, and so I started, in my messed up state of mind, I figured if I start punching his chest, maybe, maybe just by some miracle, that’s going to jolt his heart and he’d come back, and obviously it didn’t work out that way,” Lamb said.
After it was clear Athian was dead, Lamb said he wanted to make the child “disappear” to prevent Orona from having to see her son that way.