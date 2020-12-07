CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Police Sgt. James Peterson addressed recent rumors about the department’s interactions with homeless people at a Friday afternoon news conference, saying claims “that the police department was going out, throwing people out from under the bridge, taking their sleeping bag and throwing it away” were entirely false.
“Doesn’t happen,” he said.
The only time a person would have their belongings confiscated is when they are arrested, Peterson said.
In that case, a person’s belongings would be stored and available to be picked up once the person is released from jail.
After the news conference, Peterson took members of the local media to a handful of locations around the city where people without housing commonly stay.
Peterson heads up Operation Change, a grant-funded program that involves officers patrolling downtown Cheyenne and parks along Lincolnway and, according to CPD’s recent State of the Department report, enables them to offer social services while also enforcing laws.
The department will often assist the city in conducting clean-ups of locations where people without housing commonly stay, Peterson said. In these cases, city engineers will post notices a few days to a week before the planned clean-up, with officers visiting in person to warn people of a clean-up and to make sure they take what they want and leave the site.
“But we don’t go in there — surprise! — and throw their stuff away,” Peterson said.
CPD also has what it calls its “Family Reunification Program,” in which the department will buy a bus ticket to get people from Cheyenne to a place where they have family or friends.
Peterson said the department hasn’t heard this kind of rumor in the past and theorized it may have started after he worked an Operation Change shift Monday morning, having warned people that a clean-up would be conducted Thursday. One rumor, he said, was that he had told staff at the COMEA homeless shelter to stop giving out clothing and sleeping bags.
COMEA Executive Director Robin Bocanegra said the shelter has to be selective with what supplies it gives out, as CPD often finds abandoned clothing, sleeping bags and boxes of rotting food when it does clean-ups.