CHEYENNE — Roughly six months ago, the Cheyenne Police Department took the relatively uncommon step of not only forming a board that would review instances where officers used force, but adding three civilian members to it.
Two of the civilian members are largely satisfied with the board so far; they suggested some improvements, while remaining impressed with the department’s attempt at transparency and confidence in its policies. A third member believes the scope of the board does not go far enough, suggesting its oversight be expanded to officer conduct in other contacts with the public.
Board Chairman Capt. Jared Keslar said “it’s been a learning curve” in gaining an understanding of how the civilian members view use-of-force incidents, but “we have a lot of good communication on why we do what we do, and I think that helps both of us being able to see both sides of the perspective,” he said.
The board met for the first time Nov. 5 to review incidents from October and has since met monthly. It has reviewed 25 instances of use of force, averaging about five cases per month, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said.
CPD introduced the three civilian members of its new use-of-force review board — Stephen Latham, Mike Solis and Melvin Turner Jr. — at a November press conference.
According to law enforcement officials, it was the first agency in Wyoming to include citizens on a use-of-force review board.
Latham, Solis and Turner serve on the board as volunteers and were chosen for a four-year period alongside department members Keslar, Officer Greg Hutchinson and use-of-force coordinator Sgt. James Peterson. Hutchinson was selected by fellow officers to serve on the board. Meetings may also include an expert, such as a firearm instructor or a video expert, to help answer technical questions.
Board members review all use-of-force incidents classified at level two, described as any instance in which people are injured or say they are injured, including any use of a Taser or K-9; or level three, any instance that could result in serious injury or death.
In November, former Police Chief Brian Kozak estimated the department sees “no more than 25” level two or three incidents per year, with level threes being “very rare.”
The board also reviews 10% of level one incidents, which are randomly chosen by civilian members. A level one use-of-force incident causes only temporary pain, disorientation or discomfort, such as the use of pepper spray or pointing — but not using — a weapon.
After reviewing each use-of-force instance and taking a vote, the board offers one of several recommendations: that the force used was within policy, and the board should take no further action; that the force was within policy, and the officer should be commended; that the use of force was “outside of policy,” and the officer should have remedial training; that the use of force was “outside of policy,” and the department should conduct an internal investigation; that there was a policy failure, and the department should re-evaluate policy; or that the use of force appeared to be a criminal violation, and the department should conduct a criminal investigation.