image
A for-sale sign sits in the front yard of a home in the Woodland Park subdivision in Sheridan Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Jane Clark’s proposal for additional affordable housing in the area rose to the top of government officials’ list as potentially receiving available funding.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Making housing more affordable in Cheyenne may mean doing things like increasing housing density, allowing more flexibility in the types of building materials developers can use, and creating a permanent office or group within city government dedicated to affordability.

These were some of the findings of the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force, which on Friday presented a final report to City Council members.

