CHEYENNE — Making housing more affordable in Cheyenne may mean doing things like increasing housing density, allowing more flexibility in the types of building materials developers can use, and creating a permanent office or group within city government dedicated to affordability.
These were some of the findings of the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force, which on Friday presented a final report to City Council members.
Formed in March 2021, the task force began meeting that summer. It was charged with looking at both the current and future state of housing affordability in the city and recommending new or better policies to improve housing affordability.
The report “recognizes housing as a complex issue requiring a comprehensive and coordinated effort to leverage partners, resources, and programs,” but also offers several concrete recommendations, which “require swift action” to make the task force’s work worthwhile.
These recommendations were reached through conversations with city staff, builders and developers, nonprofits and others.
“Most importantly, the city of Cheyenne must be committed to creating flexible, effective, and equitable long-term housing solutions,” the report says.
The full 109-page report includes a housing study completed by participants in the U.S. Air Force Academy Operations Research Program.
Brenda Birkle, who chaired the task force, began her presentation by describing the wide gulch between “housing affordability” and “affordable housing.”
“Housing affordability refers to no more than 30% of your income spent on housing (including utilities), regardless of income,” the report reads. “When individuals and families spend greater than 30% of their income on housing, they begin to face difficult choices between their basic needs. These choices can result in greater instability, poor health, and high-stress burdens.”
Affordable housing, on the other hand, “fits under the overarching housing affordability and is defined by (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) as housing serving those with AMI of 0% to 80%” and is “often misinterpreted as only subsidized or supported through government programs such as Section 8,” which contributes to “‘NIMBYism’ (not in my backyard) that can hamper housing solutions.”
Birkle said the task force “strongly” recommended the city create a permanent office to study and work toward more affordable housing.
She suggested American Rescue Plan Act dollars could be used to help fund sustainable affordable housing efforts in the city, as the report notes Sheridan has done.
“At the end of the day, if we want certain results, we have to commit certain resources,” Birkle told council members.
The 15-person group, broken into three committees, continually saw overlaps in their work — specifically when it came to a “central lack of data” about affordable housing, as well as a “central lack of efforts,” said Birkle, who also is executive director of My Front Door, a local nonprofit that helps low-income families become homeowners.