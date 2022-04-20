CHEYENNE — Divisions were drawn among Laramie County School District 1 trustees as they debated a response to reports of racism, at the board meeting Monday night.
Following several hours of discussion on process and the purpose of an official statement from the board, a resolution designed to condemn discrimination and harassment was passed.
The action was prompted by military leadership at F.E. Warren Air Force Base asking for LCSD1 to properly address the harassment and bullying of students of color. Incidents experienced by military members’ children at multiple schools were brought to the attention of Superintendent Margaret Crespo more than a month ago, after which a call to action for faculty and students to mitigate negative behaviors was announced.
However, base commander Col. Catherine Barrington was joined by community leaders in saying it is not enough.
“Our minority children have endured fights, have been called a word we dare not repeat, have been told to go back to a foreign country even though their entire family was born in the U.S. and have been told your own people want you dead,” Barrington testified during public comments. “This an ugliness that is too much to bear and can no longer be tolerated.”
Because of the continued bullying and a lack of safety, she said two of the families have requested early transfers from the base.
“This behavior is unacceptable,” Barrington continued. “And I am willing to work with the school board to make the changes that help protect minorities in our schools. It is my duty. I will not stop until we have clear solutions in place.”
Mayor Patrick Collins followed Barrington in his address to the school board and described the difficult conversations he had with the families about their experiences with hateful conduct directed toward them. He said it was hard to look in the eyes of a father whose son was harassed based on his skin color, and he could see the pain in the father’s eyes.
Although Collins acknowledged LCSD1 administrators, military officials, Cheyenne business leaders and school board members had met previously, he said a strong statement needed to be made condemning racist actions.
“It is all of our responsibility to speak up and condemn these behaviors, and work to protect those being harrassed,” he told trustees. “Superintendent Crespo has been great at understanding and leading, but it’s also important for the elected leaders of the school district to speak up and publicly lead.”
The way the mayor suggested this was done was by drafting a resolution, which is what led to conflict not only between trustees, but also with community members.