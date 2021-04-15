CHEYENNE — It could take many years before a passenger rail stop comes back to Cheyenne, but the city is looking ahead at ways to make it happen eventually.
“From Cheyenne’s perspective, this is a really tremendous opportunity. Our economy is all about business up and down the Front Range,” Dale Steenbergen, CEO and President of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said during a virtual roundtable discussion Monday morning hosted by Amtrak.
“All good economies are regional, and certainly our folks interact with Colorado — Colorado interacts with us,” he said. “In the future, that economy is going to be dependent on our ability to have people travel up and down the Front Range.”
Steenbergen said he’s been lobbying Amtrak to include Cheyenne in its expansion plan for several years, and called the inclusion of Wyoming’s capital city in broader conversation a “game-changer.”
Earlier this month, Amtrak released a proposal for expanding its passenger train services to some 160 cities, including Cheyenne.
Amtrak is looking to partner with local, state and federal governments, as well as with the train companies that currently run on existing rails, to make it happen.