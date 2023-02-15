CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman whose case was originally dropped by the Laramie County District Attorney’s office in 2022 was arrested Monday on a warrant for first-degree murder.
Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, admitted to stabbing Jess Smith, 58, last August in the living room of Smith’s home in the 700 block of Mitchell Court.
Smith was pronounced dead at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after suffering a fatal stab wound to the neck.
While Bocanegra was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office at roughly 5 p.m. Aug. 9, she was ultimately released late on Aug. 12 after not being charged within 72 hours of the arrest.
A letter addressed to an LCSO detective, written by former District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove — currently facing the possibility of disbarment by the Wyoming Supreme Court — explained the reasoning behind declining the case.
“Your investigation established that Ms. Bocanegra told you that Mr. Smith was ‘wailing’ on her, hitting her with closed fists and ‘giving me his all,’ and trying to ‘maul’ her,” the district attorney wrote. “The autopsy showed that Mr. Smith had injuries to his hands, consistent with being in a physical fight. Your observations of Ms. Bocanegra were that she had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.
“Additionally, Ms. Bocanegra told you that she tried to push Mr. Smith off of her, that their encounter was ‘scary’ and it ‘shocked’ her, and that she was defending herself. She even went so far as to say that she just ‘wanted him to stop hitting me’ as justification for using the knife.”
Medical records obtained by the LCSO confirmed that Bocanegra did not have any serious injuries, but did have multiple bruises on her face and head. There were also several areas of bruising on her legs and right hip.
Smith, in addition to the fatal wound, suffered at least seven smaller cuts on his left shoulder, arm and hand.
Manlove also added that Bocanegra had been living at the address where the stabbing took place for two weeks, and that none of the other residents said she was “not lawfully present” at the location.
However, in the months after Bocanegra was released from custody, Detective Abraham Maljian obtained information that conflicted with that original claim of self-defense, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday.
In a handwritten statement received by Maljian on Sept. 6, one of the residents at the location of the crime stated that they overheard Bocanegra say she “is going to stab him in the neck if he touches her or tries to touch her.”
On Nov. 8, one of two residents at a house on East Allison Road, where Bocanegra had slept the night before, overheard Bocanegra state that she would “stab him in the neck if he does not pay her what she’s owed.”
The second resident stated that they had kicked Bocanegra out of their house on the morning of Aug. 8 for being “intoxicated” and “belligerent.”
Messages on Bocanegra’s phone also confirm that she had “planned to assault (Smith) regarding the money she was owed.”
In her original interview with LCSO, Bocanegra stated that she had arrived at Mitchell Court at roughly 2 a.m., where she consumed alcohol and smoked methamphetamine with a resident prior to the incident. Bocanegra stated that “on a scale of one to 10 intoxication level, she was at a seven or eight.”
According to other residents, Bocanegra had become agitated during a conversation over the phone, yelling and “calling out” to Smith, who was in his bedroom at the time. Bocanegra was agitated over Smith having failed to compensate her for landscaping services.
After approximately 15 minutes where she “wouldn’t calm down,” Smith exited his bedroom and confronted Bocanegra while she began “screaming and calling (him) names.”
The dispute became physical. Bocanegra estimated the alteration lasted around four or five seconds. She stated in the interview that she “didn’t mean to stab him in the neck” and “just wanted him to stop hitting” her. Both Bocanegra and a witness stated that Smith collapsed almost immediately.
The knife had been in a sheath located in her sock. Bocanegra stated that she thought she had left the weapon in Smith’s body.
The weapon and its sheath have not been located.