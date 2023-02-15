court stock
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne woman whose case was originally dropped by the Laramie County District Attorney’s office in 2022 was arrested Monday on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, admitted to stabbing Jess Smith, 58, last August in the living room of Smith’s home in the 700 block of Mitchell Court.

