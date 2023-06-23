court stock
Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE — Carrisa Dunn-Pollard, a former part-time bookkeeper for the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, was sentenced to 21 months in prison during a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

“I am extremely sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Cheyenne Little Theatre,” she said in a prepared statement at her sentencing hearing. She asked U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for leniency, saying her main priority was to pay restitution.

