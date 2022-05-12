CHEYENNE — Despite an objection by the Laramie County district attorney, the trial of a man accused of killing a local 2-year-old and putting his body in a dumpster was reset for a second time Monday afternoon.
Following a motion filed by state public defender Diane Lozano and public defender Brandon Booth on behalf of Wyatt Dean Lamb, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe reset the jury trial for Feb. 6, 2023.
Lozano and Booth argued they needed more time to find particular experts, including a forensic pathologist, which they said is “crucial” to Lamb’s defense.
The severity of the charges, the “voluminous” amount of evidence and a shortage of attorneys in the Office of the State Public Defender also contributed to their request for more time.
A jury trial in the case was initially set for Jan. 4 of this year after Lamb pleaded not guilty last August. The trial was later reset to Aug. 2, 2022.
Laramie County DA Leigh Anne Manlove objected to the continuance. She said the state had filed its pre-trial memorandum – a summary of the prosecution’s planned arguments and potential witnesses — in December, and that they were ready to go to trial.
In an interview Tuesday, Manlove said she also objected to the continuance because she believes the decision to push the trial to early next year may privilege Lamb.
“I will not make a plea offer in that case, and Mr. Lamb wants a plea offer that gives him an opportunity for parole, and I won’t do that,” Manlove told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “So the concern I have is, depending on how elections go, what if I’m not the district attorney and my (successor) agrees to give him parole?”
Manlove said that, for a 15-month-old case, she doesn’t see much difference between her requested continuance to December 2022 and the defense’s request of Feb. 6, 2023.
She said she thinks Lamb’s attorneys believe it’s in their client’s interest that Manlove is not district attorney when his case is resolved.
“They hope it’s somebody who will agree that he can have the possibility for parole, and I won’t do that, because this is a tortured, murdered 2-year-old who was thrown away like garbage, and the strength of the state’s case is such that there should never be a plea offer in this case that gives Mr. Lamb an opportunity to get out of prison,” the district attorney said by phone.
Manlove is up for reelection in November, and her current term ends in January 2023. She told the WTE on Tuesday that voters would know whether she planned to run for a second term May 27, the filing deadline for state, county and municipal candidates who wish to be nominated through a party’s primary. Manlove was elected in November 2018 and began her first term in January 2019.
The district attorney has faced a barrage of criticism from contingents of the Wyoming State Bar, as well as Laramie County circuit and district court judges and some former employees.
This was first reported last June, when the Office of Bar Counsel filed a formal disciplinary complaint with its Board of Professional Responsibility alleging mishandling of certain cases, inappropriate dismissals of cases and a toxic work environment fostered by Manlove. This was followed by a second formal charge against the district attorney, which was filed in October.
After an eight-day hearing this past February, the three-person panel appointed by the BPR recommended Manlove be disbarred for allegedly violating multiple rules of conduct for attorneys. The disciplinary case is ultimately in the hands of the Wyoming Supreme Court, which may not make a decision for several more months.