JACKSON — Lethal, incurable chronic wasting disease has been discovered for the first time in an elk that dwells in the region of the state where the ungulates concentrate most tightly on winter feedgrounds.
The dire confirmation of a prion disease among the ranks of feedground elk comes from a cow killed just a few miles from where alfalfa pellets are lined out on the National Elk Refuge. The cow was shot by a hunter Dec. 2 in Grand Teton National Park. A lymph node near its throat was extracted by a park technician, and two weeks later the Wyoming Wildlife Health Laboratory got a positive hit.
On Wednesday a second test confirmed the elk was the first CWD-positive elk among the nearly 20,000 animals that gather annually on 23 state and federal feedgrounds.
“This is not going to be good, that’s my gut feeling,” Wildlife Disease Supervisor Hank Edwards told the Jackson Hole Daily. “How bad it’s going to be? I don’t know.”
The positive test marks a new era in elk management in western Wyoming, where the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is, for now, continuing to feed elk on a landscape that is known to harbor the lethal, degenerative sickness many fear will soon drive down the elk population.
Chronic wasting disease, often called CWD, can infect cervids like deer, caribou, elk and moose. It has been spreading steadily since it was first detected in southeastern Wyoming more than four decades ago. It has now been confirmed in 26 states and two Canadian provinces.
Always fatal, CWD is spread by a misfolded protein called a prion, which can persist in the soil and environment for over 16 years in a variety of the disease that exists in sheep, called scrapie.
CWD has been discovered in the region in the past in mule deer and moose. In the fall of 2018, a mule deer tested positive in Grand Teton National Park, and infected mule deer have been detected near Pinedale, Star Valley and in the Wyoming Range.
Before this week’s news, the nearest known CWD-positive elk was east of Cody, in hunt unit 66, though the crossing of the species barrier from deer to elk in the Jackson Hole area was not a surprise to wildlife officials like Game and Fish Regional Supervisor Brad Hovinga.
“We’ve been speculating when it would arrive for a long time,” Hovinga said. “It’s extremely difficult to predict.”
It’s unknown how fast CWD will progress through fed elk populations in Jackson Hole and elsewhere in the southern Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, though wildlife scientists have modeled to try to predict what will happen.
Peer-reviewed research focused on the Jackson Elk Herd, led by Colorado State University ecologist Tom Hobbs in collaboration with a Game and Fish employee, predicts prevalence will reach 10% within five years of CWD’s arrival.
That is a grim forecast for elk hunters, because the same study forecasts that the population will begin a decline once prevalence in cows reaches 7% — that with a complete absence of cow elk hunting.