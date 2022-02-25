CODY — Chronic wasting disease continues to evade Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff. Despite many years of attempts to corral the disease, the number of deer infected with the neurological illness has not waned, but hope may be on the horizon.
“What we’re seeing in some of these areas, where there is heavy overlap with whitetails (deer), where there is a resident population, we are seeing these numbers of chronic wasting disease come up,” Tony Mong, Cody wildlife biologist for WGFD, said at a public meeting in January.
When WGFD first started tracking CWD around 2000, the disease was mostly limited to the southeast corner of the Big Horn Basin. By 2015 the disease had fully infiltrated the entire Basin with the highest prevalence in eastern Park County. In 2021 there was also a high density for the disease in the South Fork.
“Cody is hot and as you move along the Shoshone (River) it stays hot,” said Eric Maichek, WGFD disease biologist for the Cody region.
The stereotypical “zombie deer” infected by CWD, marked by extreme weight loss, fatigue and foaming at the mouth, only make up about 5% of deer with the disease, Maichek said, with the large majority appearing “perfectly normal.” The disease is 100% fatal.
“Always kills them,” Maichek said.
The Clarks Fork region still remains relatively low for CWD cases.
The year 2020 was the highest year for CWD testing on record with around 6,500 samples taken.
“You can’t understand the disease unless you have enough samples,” Maichek said.
Maichek said CWD develops in a “slow and methodical” fashion across the landscape. He said when CWD prevalence rises over 20% in a herd it starts to drag down the population, a phenomenon proven in a few herds in the Big Horn Basin and south Converse County.
WGFD has relied most heavily on “targeted removal” of CWD-positive deer to eradicate the disease.
“This has shown to be pretty effective in getting rid of CWD,” Maichek said.
Maichek said a number of studies, including in nearby Colorado and the Black Hills, has shown with the initiation of harvest control measures such as pushing hunting seasons later into the fall and increasing licenses disbursed, CWD can be suppressed.