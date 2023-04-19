DOUGLAS — Penny arrived at Rena Gustafson’s home on Good Friday. The 14-pound Chihuahua was a great Easter present for the grandmother raising two of her grandkids, and she immediately fell in love with it.
The dog, which came from the Casper Animal Shelter, spent the next three days cuddling up to her and the kids and adjusting to its new surroundings in Douglas. Rena recalls a sweet, gentle dog which loved to rest on laps, never barking or nipping at, much less biting, anyone.
Then on Tuesday, Penny darted out an open screen door.
Frantic, Rena and her family, along with friends and even some strangers who learned of the missing dog from a social media post, searched for the white skittish pet.
And they searched. And searched. For days people looked and, despite sightings near Lone Tree Mobile Home Park or along the city’s river walk, Penny remained at large.
Rena even called the Douglas Police Department to alert the new animal control officer and ask for help bringing Penny home. The officer agreed to help. All to no avail.
“I think that Wednesday night or Tuesday night, we saw her down the river walk but we couldn’t catch her because she was so scared,” Rena recalled.
Everything changed Thursday evening.
“The police department called me. The dog catcher called me and said they caught her. It was at 4:21 at night.” Rena, sobbing, remembers the time exactly. It’s burned into her memory, as if the time alone was forcing out the tears.
The animal control officer happened to be at Lone Tree on an unrelated call when she was told about a lost little white dog, according to various accounts from sources.
“So, she says she looked around and she caught her,” Rena said she was told by the animal control officer. “Well, she had called for backup, she said, and so somebody else came and (Penny) was in a net, and the (animal control officer left) to go get a cage to put her in. And apparently, while she was gone, the little tiny dog bit the other officer so bad, he had to go to the hospital, I guess.”
And from that point on, the situation devolved from trying to find and return a grandmother’s new pet into a confrontational battle over what to do with Penny. The animal control officer didn’t wait. The 14-pound Chihuahua was declared a vicious animal and was to be destroyed immediately, the officer decided. The dog was taken into custody while Rena had to show proof of rabies vaccination immediately, she was told. Luckily, she had it handy.
“They pretty much threatened me” about keeping the dog that evening, she said.