LARAMIE — The city of Laramie and local business organizations are applying for a $20 million grant to build a new research building for Plenty Unlimited.
Plenty has been heralded as an innovator in farming and has Laramie business leaders hopeful about its potential for the local business community.
It uses vertical farming to grow produce in an indoor area about the size of a big-box store, claiming its method produces crop yields 350 times greater than traditional farming.
Plenty cofounder and University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey started commercializing vertical farming methods in Laramie in 2011. He joined Plenty in 2017. The company operates in Compton and San Francisco, California, in addition to Laramie.
If a grant for the company’s new facility is approved, the business could expand even more, retaining 71 pre-existing local jobs and creating 125 more.
The goal of the company is to make it possible to grow food anywhere, as long as there is water, people and power available to make it happen, Storey said during a recent Laramie City Council meeting.
He explained that indoor farming is the easy part of the job. The hard part is finding a way to do it as efficiently as possible.
The proposed research and development center would be located in the Cirrus Sky Technology Park, near 22nd Street and Asphalt Lane. It would be used for conducting plant science research to streamline Plenty’s farming methods.