A public meeting discussing the cause of a deadly November wildfire in Clark left attendees with more questions than answers on Thursday night.
Beartooth Electric hosted the meeting and presented the results of an investigation performed and paid for by its insurance carrier, Federated Rural Electric Insurance Exchange. That investigator determined Beartooth Electric was not at fault for starting the Louis L’Amour Fire.
“This was a high wind event, our system held up really well,” said Kevin Owens, general manager for Beartooth Electric. “We didn’t have an outage that night.”
Nate Hoffert, Clark Fire District chief, said his department conducted its own investigation that will be released in the next month and include costs of the fire, a sum he said reaches into the millions of dollars. He said he could not provide any details about his department’s findings, but did say there are aspects of their report that conflict with what was presented on Thursday night.
A member of Clark Fire originally reported that a downed power line was the source of the fire. Owens said this power line never came down, and the investigative report also determined a branch about five feet away from the line did not cause the fire. The report did not determine the cause of the fire and will not be released to the public.
“I was very specifically told it couldn’t be distributed,” Owens said.
A total of three homes, seven outbuildings and a bridge on Gunpowder Road were destroyed in the 300-acre fire that hit the lower Line Creek area, about five miles northwest from Clark.
Clark resident Cindy Ruth also died in the blaze. Her husband, Jerry Ruth, is a volunteer member of the Clark Fire District, and was fighting the fire when she died. He said the past few months have been “rough” and “quite a stretch” for him in his mourning.
“I think they’re off-base with what they are saying,” he said of the report, looking down at his hands for most of the meeting. “I see between the lines on that.”
Owens said winds on the night of the Nov. 15 fire reached 140 mph with unofficial reports made of 156 mph at the top of Grove Creek. The quickly accelerating growth of the fire created incredibly hot temperatures within the blaze, traveling in an unpredictable path due to rapid changes in wind direction. Near the area where the fire was believed to have started to the north of Louis L’Amour Lane, there are burn marks to trees on both sides of a small creek, but these burn marks are on the outside of the trees facing away from the creek, showing that the fire burned in a circular, not linear fashion.
“Depending where you were located, it was a hell of a night,” Owens said.
The fire was originally suspected to have started to the south of Louis L’Amour Lane, where a cottonwood tree stands near a Beartooth Electric power line. Owens said a tree limb was found there with a charred end, yet there was no sign of burn on the ground surrounding it. The closest burn area was almost 150 feet away, Owens said, a finding he described as “very odd.”
“The largest energy content you have there is the limb,” he said. “Anything that should start the fire on the ground, it should’ve been that limb that was up there smoldering.”